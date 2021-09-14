University Press of Kentucky Welcomes University of Pikeville to Consortium
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 14, 2021) — The University of Pikeville is the newest member of the consortium of institutions represented by the University Press of Kentucky (UPK). The consortium includes all of Kentucky’s state universities, seven of its private colleges and two historical societies. Each constituent institution is represented on a statewide editorial board, which supervises the UPK imprint.uknow.uky.edu
Comments / 0