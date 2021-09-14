CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major indexes slip on Wall Street, reversing early gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks gave up an early gain and turned lower in morning trading Tuesday. The market had started higher after the latest data on inflation came in better than economists had expected. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 10:24 am. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123 points, or 0.4%,...

The Motley Fool

2 High Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Explode

Chewy and GoPro have underperformed the broader tech sector this year. A jump in customer spending and the growth of the online pet retail market will be tailwinds for Chewy stock. GoPro's remarkable turnaround looks set to continue thanks to its direct-sales model and the growth of its subscription business.
Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street after Fed statement

Stocks were broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year. In a statement issued at 2 p.m. Eastern, the central bank said it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next...
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
WWD

A.k.a. Brands Slips in Wall Street Debut

The wave of IPOs hitting Wall Street is bringing some new — and acquisitive — names to the fore and into the rough and tumble. Witness the Jill Ramsey-led A.k.a. Brands, which staged its initial public offering on Wednesday, raising some $110 million by selling 10 million shares at $11 each, with a good deal of the funds earmarked for debt repayment.
dallassun.com

Wall Street in recovery mode, Dow Jones gains 338 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose strongly on Wednesday as the Chinese real estate giant China Evergrande began meeting interest payments on maturing bonds. The property developer remains under severe stress with more than $305 billion worth of debt, with a number of issues becoming due in coming days,
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher after EIA data show a decline in U.S. crude supplies

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, even as gasoline stockpiles edged higher. While much of the data, like the rise in crude production, is "still reflective of temporary hurricane impacts, this week's [Energy Information Administration] report did offer a glimpse into what is likely to come in the weeks ahead" with the reported 1.5 million barrel drop in crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, said Troy Vincent, market analyst at DTN. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.74, or 2.5%, to settle at $72.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Thursday, FactSet data show.
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
Zacks.com

4 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Bet on Amid September Market Meltdown

The number of new COVID-19 cases and the market both displayed a rising trend in the last three months. The job market gained consistently in this period, reflecting a stable economy. In August, particularly, unemployment rates were lower in 15 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 35 states. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in three states, and was unchanged in 36 states and the District — per the data by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
