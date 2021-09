Cross is running for the seat currently held by Rep. Ben Diamond. Former Democratic Rep. Adam Hattersley has endorsed Lindsay Cross for Pinellas County’s House District 68. “Lindsay Cross has spent her career getting results for the people of Pinellas County. That’s why I’m proud to endorse her campaign for State House,” Hattersley said. “We face challenges that will require bold thinking and steadfast dedication to our people — affordable housing, battling COVID, justice, and an economy that works for everyone. I know Lindsay is ready for the fight and we’d be so fortunate to have her as our next State Representative.”

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO