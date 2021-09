This last Sunday afternoon my wife and I went on a kid free date to grab a Bloody Mary and some appetizers. I am kind of particular in what I like in a Bloody Mary. For me it has to have some "goodies" in it. At a minimum the drink should have a dill pickle and olives. A beef stick is always appreciated, and sometimes you get lucky with a few extra things. This Bloody Mary had it all.

CANYON, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO