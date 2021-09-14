CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaylene Thaila Valentin and Desiree Elizabeth Goffe arrested yelling at kids on JetBlue flight

By Raymond Hicks
Cover picture for the articleTwo Connecticut woman were arrested after they flipped out on two young kids who bothered them on a JetBlue flight into the Constitution State on Sunday, police said. Kaylene Thalia Valentin, 21, and Desiree Elizabeth Goffe, 23, allegedly spewed vulgarities at a 2-year old and a 4-year old who tapped and kicked their seats on the flight into Bradley International Airport, state troopers said in an arrest report.

WTNH.com

CSP arrest 2 women accused of yelling, swearing at children kicking their seats on flight coming into Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested two women accused of causing a disturbance on a JetBlue flight coming into Bradley International Airport. On Sunday around 12:30 p.m., troopers were dispatched to meet the arriving flight from Florida after there was a complaint from the Captain of the plane about a fight that took place during the flight.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
i95 ROCK

Police: Connecticut Pair Accused of Disturbance on Bradley Flight, Arrested

The Connecticut State Police have just announced that they have arrested a pair of unruly female passengers from Connecticut after an incident involving them allegedly screaming and yelling profanities at a pair of 4 and a 2-year-old children, their parents, and fellow passengers. The alleged incident occurred aboard an incoming flight to Connecticut's Bradley International Airport.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nevada man, 61, arrested and removed from American Airlines flight for yelling at another passenger

A 61-year-old man from Nevada was arrested and removed from an American Airlines flight after he yelled at another passenger and the flight crew, video footage shows.The passenger, who police said was intoxicated, reportedly started to yell at another passenger, who was standing, to sit down on the flight from Los Angeles on Monday. Dennis Busch, a resident of Salt Lake City, told the Salt Lake Tribune: “He was just yelling that they don’t belong here, and asserting that that was not her seat, but it was – she was there the whole time.” “After that, the flight attendants...
Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
