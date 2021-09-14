Kaylene Thaila Valentin and Desiree Elizabeth Goffe arrested yelling at kids on JetBlue flight
Two Connecticut woman were arrested after they flipped out on two young kids who bothered them on a JetBlue flight into the Constitution State on Sunday, police said. Kaylene Thalia Valentin, 21, and Desiree Elizabeth Goffe, 23, allegedly spewed vulgarities at a 2-year old and a 4-year old who tapped and kicked their seats on the flight into Bradley International Airport, state troopers said in an arrest report.wmleader.com
Comments / 0