Last August, the Leavenworth Unified School District began the 2020-2021 school year in a hybrid schedule with less than 50% of students attending on alternating days for the first several weeks of the year. Staff was specifically designated to specialize and focus their attention on Rigorous Remote learning for the approximately 20% of school families that were not comfortable with in-person attendance for their student(s). It was extremely challenging for staff to simultaneously instruct, engage and connect with students both in their physical classroom and online. Frustrations were shared by both staff and students due to technical difficulties and inability to totally replicate the traditional classroom learning environment.

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO