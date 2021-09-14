CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County Supervisors approve wage increases for clerk positions

By Mandy Billings
(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution setting base wage and wage increases for Courthouse and Community Services Clerks Positions at their meeting last week.

According to the meeting minutes, the Supervisors determined that the clerk’s wages in the Shelby County Courthouse and Community Services office have not kept up with similar positions with the same responsibilities in all neighboring counties where wage data was collected. The Supervisors authorized a wage increase of one dollar per hour for the position classified as Clerks and Assistants in the Recorders, Treasurers, Community Service, Assessors and Auditor’s offices at the beginning of the current pay period starting September 3rd. An increase of one dollar per hour also will be awarded to these positions on July 1, 2022.

In other action, the Supervisors approved a request from Shelby County Public Health Director Lori Hoch who asked for approval of $265,000 of the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) dollars for her organization. The Shelby County Public Health application included funding for programs put off because of essential pandemic work that used time and portions of their regular budget for pandemic purposes. More (ARPA) funding was then applied for by Shelby County Environmental Health director Terri Daringer, requesting $96,198 to encourage well plugging and enhancement. The Supervisors approved $90,000 for well plugging expenses incurred or planned before December 31st, 2024 and expended by December 31st 2026.

