CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Partly sunny today; chance of showers from Nicholas remnants later in the week

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

News 12 is tracking the potential impacts of Nicholas later this week, as it could lead to steady rainfall or tropical downpours. Stay with News 12 for updates on the storm's track and timing.

Today will see partly sunny skies and warm temperatures, but the remnants of Nicholas could bring showers to Connecticut later in the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGcfU_0bvQVDFj00

Today will be less humid with temperatures in the upper-70s. Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s, while Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers as temperatures reach the mid-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327p8r_0bvQVDFj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBsl0_0bvQVDFj00

FORECAST

NOW & NEW: Tuesday looks to be a fairly nice day with partly sunny skies and less humidity with highs in the upper 70s.

NEXT: By the end of the week we have to watch a cold front moving through the area and see if it catches any tropical moisture from the remnants of Nicholas. Hopefully it misses us just to our south.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, slightly cooler and less humid. High of 78.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High of 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. High of 77.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. High of 75.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

School bus driver accused of DWI with kids on the bus

A school bus driver is accused of being drunk behind the wheel while kids were on the bus. The incident happened Monday at 4:50 p.m. on S. Franklin Street. Police say 29-year-old Mercedes Parada, of Hempstead, was found slumped over the steering wheel of the bus in Hempstead. A resident...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

Teen attacked, stabbed while walking his girlfriend in Castle Hill

A teenager is recovering after being stabbed multiple times while walking his girlfriend to school in Castle Hill on Tuesday, police say. According to police, 16-year-old was approached by five men who eventually began attacking and stabbing him three times in the back after the men asked him if he "was from Monroe."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
News 12

School bus driver accused of DWI with kids on the bus

A school bus driver is accused of being drunk behind the wheel while kids were on the bus. The incident happened Monday at 4:50 p.m. on S. Franklin Street. Police say 29-year-old Mercedes Parada, of Hempstead, was found slumped over the steering wheel of the bus in Hempstead. A resident...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

'Which one of you put my child in danger?' Parents demand answers

Furious Ridge Street Elementary School parents are demanding answers about when their children can return to in-person learning safely. At a contentious school district meeting Tuesday night, officials said they still don't have that answer. Blind Brook School District officials say they submitted a temporary application to the state to...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies
News 12

Second video emerges of violence on Monticello school bus

WARNING - The video in this story may be difficult to watch. News 12 has received another disturbing video of another violent scene on a Hudson Valley school bus. This is the second violent altercation on a school bus out of Monticello in less than 24 hours. The video was...
MONTICELLO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Manhunt intensifies in Florida’s Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie

Police are back at the Carlton Reserve near North Port, Florida, as an all-out manhunt for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie intensifies. Laundrie is still considered a person of interest in the case — one day after authorities ruled Petito’s death a homicide. A large group of officers were seen...
FLORIDA STATE
News 12

School bus driver accused of DWI with kids on the bus

A school bus driver is accused of being drunk behind the wheel while kids were on the bus. The incident happened Monday at 4:50 p.m. on S. Franklin Street. Police say 29-year-old Mercedes Parada, of Hempstead, was found slumped over the steering wheel of the bus in Hempstead. A resident...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

News 12

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy