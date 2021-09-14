Partly sunny today; chance of showers from Nicholas remnants later in the week

News 12 is tracking the potential impacts of Nicholas later this week, as it could lead to steady rainfall or tropical downpours. Stay with News 12 for updates on the storm's track and timing.

Today will see partly sunny skies and warm temperatures, but the remnants of Nicholas could bring showers to Connecticut later in the week.

Today will be less humid with temperatures in the upper-70s. Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s, while Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers as temperatures reach the mid-70s.

FORECAST

NOW & NEW: Tuesday looks to be a fairly nice day with partly sunny skies and less humidity with highs in the upper 70s.

NEXT: By the end of the week we have to watch a cold front moving through the area and see if it catches any tropical moisture from the remnants of Nicholas. Hopefully it misses us just to our south.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, slightly cooler and less humid. High of 78.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High of 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. High of 77.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. High of 75.