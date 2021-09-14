CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Maebel, an old mail truck turned ice cream truck that could be coming to a block near you soon

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkZJf_0bvQTQYM00
Photo: Katie Burns/Katie Burns Photography

The business is called The Social Cow, and the truck’s name is Maebel.

Quick background: Owner Siobhan Reddick grew up in New York City and loved when the ice cream truck came to her block. Now a parent of two, Reddick realized that ice cream trucks can be a little “scary looking” and decided to design one that was cute and approachable for kids.

  • “I always thought, ‘Oh my goodness. It would be so cool to own an ice cream truck.'”
  • She created Maebel out of an old USPS mail delivery truck, only adding to the nostalgia.

Menu: Redding wants variety and nostalgia on her menu. All the items are pre-packaged. (“It turns out that it was a good model for COVID,” she says.)

  • Options include traditional novelties like ice cream sandwiches and face pops, an allergen-free section, imported gourmet fruit pops as well as boozy pops (you know, for the adults).
  • Current fruit pop flavors include strawberry and watermelon plus seasonal flavors like pumpkin pie, coffee and butterbeer.

Schedule: The Social Cow is currently available for private events only (think birthday parties, weddings and neighborhood parties), but Reddick hopes to be able to do more partnerships at festivals around the city.

  • “I want this ice cream truck to be like a talking point. I want people to gather around and be social.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtrFV_0bvQTQYM00
“Maebel” is a 1984 Post Office truck. Photo: Jackie Queen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfTxp_0bvQTQYM00
Photo: Siobhan Reddick.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4I49_0bvQTQYM00

Story Views:

