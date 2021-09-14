CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan to push for 3rd shots draws dissent

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- Two departing Food and Drug Administration regulators argued in a review published Monday that none of the data on coronavirus vaccines so far provided credible evidence in support of booster shots for the general population. Their assertion revealed significant disagreement between career scientists at the agency and top Biden health officials, who have already started planning a broad booster campaign for this fall.

www.arkansasonline.com

