Names and faces

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports. • Britney Spears's longtime partner and now-fiance Sam Asghari isn't bothered by the number of fans begging his future wife to get a prenuptial agreement following their engagement announcement Sunday. In fact, he welcomes it. "Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup!" he wrote on Instagram. "Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection (in case) she dumps me one day." The witty disclaimer came shortly after Spears shared an Instagram video showing off a diamond ring on her finger with the caption, "I can't ... believe it." The post drew more than 3 million likes and about 100,000 comments, many by fans advising the wealthy singer to protect her assets. Even fellow celebrities joined the chorus. "Make him sign a prenup," Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer wrote. Asghari replied to Spencer with a "100" emoji. The prenup suggestions follow Spears's court battle to end her father's longtime conservatorship, which allowed him to control her life and finances for more than a decade. After months of court hearings and emotional testimonies, Jamie Spears filed a motion last week asking to end the conservatorship. The 39-year-old met her future husband on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. Asghari, 27, is an actor and personal trainer. Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15. She was briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004.

