FORECAST: A chance for a shower or thunderstorm

Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the arrival of a warm front, meteorologist Scot Haney said there may be a shower or thunderstorm. Here is his Tuesday morning forecast.

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

KHON2

Passing clouds and showers are in the forecast for this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the state will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds across the region through Saturday. Wind speeds will decrease on Sunday and Monday as the ridge north of the region weakens. We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information...
HONOLULU, HI
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Showers and high humidity to kick off the autumn season...

The fall season will officially begin today at 3:21 in the afternoon with the autumnal equinox. Connecticut will be caught between high pressure over the Canadian Maritimes and a slow moving cold front to our west. The front may not reach the state until Friday afternoon or evening. That means we’re in for a lengthy spell of generally cloudy and showery weather. A deep southerly flow will also keep humid air in place through Friday as dew point values will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
WMUR.com

Video: Humidity climbs with shower chances ahead

After another very pleasant day today, changes move in for the rest of the week. Again, sunshine with a few afternoon clouds with highs again between 68-75, coolest readings at the coast. More fog will form tonight under fair skies. Lows will be mainly in the 50s. It will be...
CBS 46

FORECAST: Morning Showers, Afternoon Clearing

Today is the first day of fall! It arrives at 3:20pm. A cold front moves through today and ushers in gorgeous cool weather for the next several days. Cloudy with brief showers through the morning and early afternoon. Skies clear quickly and the afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy and comfortable.
WETM

Forecast Discussion (09/22/21) AM: Scattered showers today with some thunderstorms possible

Scattered showers continue to move into the Twin Tiers this morning as plenty of moisture surges northward from the South. We will deal with scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening with the potential for isolated thunderstorms. This is all moisture ahead of a slow moving cold front that moves through on Thursday. Today, temperatures make their way into the low to mid 70s. Overnight, we continue to see showers move into the region with more widespread rain moving in during the late overnight hours. There is also the potential for some thunderstorms tonight as well. Lows tonight sit into the low 60s. For Thursday, we are dealing with that slow moving cold front that will move in from the West. Widespread rain will move in early Thursday morning and stick around through the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible at times and the cold front will be slow moving, so there is a threat for flash flooding. A widespread swath of 1-3 inches of rain is likely as this cold front moves through. Late Thursday afternoon and into the evening we start to dry out and clear out as an area of high pressure builds into the region behind the cold front. Temperatures on Thursday sit into the low 70s.
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Selmer

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Selmer: Tuesday, September 21: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
SELMER, TN
Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel

Huntingtown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Huntingtown: Wednesday, September 22: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, September 23: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Friday,
HUNTINGTOWN, MD

