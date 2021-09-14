CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell recalls meeting 'superhero' Hamilton for the first time

By Luke Smith
motor1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Russell has recalled his first meeting with Lewis Hamilton as "like meeting a superhero" ahead of their partnership as Formula 1 teammates next year at Mercedes. Mercedes announced on Tuesday that Russell would be joining the team for the 2021 season, replacing Valtteri Bottas as a teammate for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

uk.motor1.com

