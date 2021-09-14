CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Meet Victoria Scone, the Cardiff cabaret queen making Drag Race UK history on season three

By Harrison Brocklehurst
The Tab
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrag Race UK is approaching rapidly, excitement levels are reaching fever pitch as we all wait for season three to drop on September 23rd. Season two was a huge hit for the BBC, with fans and critics getting obsessed in equal measure. The pressure is on for the season three girls to bring it to the runway and have us all gagging all over again. And one hopeful to do that is Victoria Scone – the first ever competitor in the entire history of RuPaul’s Drag Race to compete as a cisgender female.

thetab.com

Comments / 0

Related
meaws.com

Exclusive: Vanity Milan makes bold statement about Drag Race UK season 3

Seven months after the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK became a worldwide phenomenon thanks to the incredible cast and multiple twists and turns, the series returns next week with another batch of fierce drag entertainers hoping to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Superstar. The cast, which makes...
CELEBRITIES
cityxtramagazine.com

Here's When You Can Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3

The first teaser trailer for season three of Drag Race UK was released today, showing off looks from all the queens, including one groundbreaking contestant! It’s time to start your engines!. “Rip off those slippers, defrost the prawn ring, and slip into a Drag Race state of mind,” Ru says...
TV & VIDEOS
The Tab

Attention! Drag Race UK has finally announced season three’s start date

After teasing us over the last few months, dropping the sickening cast reveal and drip feeding us guest judges and special visitors crumb by crumb, BBC Three has finally announced the start date for Drag Race UK season three. It’s exciting, it’s soon and I can barely contain myself with my excitement. Yep, Drag Race UK will be sashaying back onto iPlayer on September 23rd. That means there’s just two weeks to go until we can be gagged by the UK queens’ charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent all over again.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Rupaul
stevivor.com

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3 hits Stan on 24 September

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3 kicks off on 24 September via Stan here in Australia, the streaming service has advised. The new season of Drag Race will feature twelve queens, with one returning from last year. Veronica Green, who (spoilers!!) was unable to finish Season 2 after testing positive...
TV & VIDEOS
The Tab

Meet Charity Kase, the ‘sci-fi nerd’ bringing bold looks to Drag Race UK season three

Drag Race UK season three is getting closer and closer, to the point where I can practically taste the drama and the sickening looks. We’ve now been treated to the Meet The Queens for all 12 of the dolls that will be showcasing their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in their bid to win the crown and follow in the footsteps of The Vivienne and Lawrence Chaney. One of these hopefuls is Charity Kase, the 24-year-old Manchester queen now based in East London, who is hoping her blend of north and south drag scene style influences will help her win the Drag Race title.
TV & VIDEOS
The Tab

Meet Scarlett Harlett – the working class, East London queen of Drag Race UK season three

We’ve had a lot of London representation on Drag Race UK in the last two seasons. The stylistic divide between the Clapham gays and the East London gays is a recurring narrative, and one that definitely helps to fuel healthy competition between the queens vying for that crown. With season three, London is back with full force representation. And doing it for the East scene is Scarlett Harlett – Drag Race UK’s “Danny Dyer in drag”.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Drag Race#Cardiff#Uk#Instagram#Afab#Amab#Bbc Iplayer#Bbc Victoriascone
meaws.com

Exclusive: Ella Vaday on ‘pushing boundaries’ with Drag Race UK season 3

Next week (23 September), the self-described “beast from Dagenham East” will make her debut on the series as she sashays into the werkroom alongside 11 other fierce competitors including Victoria Scone, who makes herstory as the franchise’s first ever cis female competitor. Because of Victoria’s inclusion, Ella said season three...
TV & VIDEOS
The Tab

Meet River Medway: The British-Singaporean queen on Drag Race UK season three

Drag Race UK season three is literally a week away, and the iconic queens keep coming. Season one and two have been huge hits for the BBC, and with the queens for season three showing up to movie premieres and getting to have their first every press day for the new season this week, excitement is really in the air to see what these queens are going to be bringing for us to gag over this autumn. One Drag Race UK season three hopeful is 23-year-old River Medway – the “beautiful butterfly” of drag whose name originates from her hometown in Medway, Kent.
TV & VIDEOS
meaws.com

Canada’s Drag Race reveals the 12 fierce queens competing on season 2

Brooke Lynn Heights has been confirmed to return as the series’ main host, which will see her judge the contestant’s charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent once again. The drag superstar said she’s “thrilled and honoured” to return for season two, before hailing it as “fresh, fierce and fabulous”. Also joining...
TV SHOWS
The Tab

Meet Choriza May: Newcastle’s Spanish queen bringing silliness to Drag Race UK season three

Less than a week, people. Less than a WEEK. Next Thursday at 7pm we will be chomping at the bit for Drag Race UK season three to finally hit our screens. Even though the rip-roaring success of Drag Race UK season three only ended in March, the last few months without it have felt like a lifetime. Several lifetimes actually. But we’re in touching distance of another batch of queens, memes, iconic moments and gag-worthy runways. And one queen hoping to take that Drag Race UK season three crown is the Geordie-Spanish queen Choriza May.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

RuPaul makes history after winning another Emmy for Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race helped its eponymous creator enter the history books after an 11th Primetime Emmy Award win yesterday (September 19). Season 13 of the drag queen hit was crowned this year's Outstanding Competition Program at the glitzy bash, which in turn made RuPaul the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history.
CELEBRITIES
The Tab

The judges of Drag Race UK tell us what we can expect from season three

Drag Race UK season three is upon us, and within a slither of days we will finally see what gagworthy looks, laughs and moments the queens have in store for us on this new season. Drag Race UK has gone from strength to strength so far, with season one finally arriving in 2019 after fans have hoped for it for years and proving that we could bring something completely different to the main stage with our unique sense of humour. Then came the rip-roaring season two – a force of nature that made everything great about season one even better and the drag was some of the best the entire franchise has ever seen. There’s been one constant through the Drag Race UK evolution, though, and that’s the judging panel.
TV & VIDEOS
meaws.com

Exclusive: Here’s why Veronica Green nearly turned down Drag Race UK season 3

Speaking with GAY TIMES, the Lancashire-born performer says she considered turning down RuPaul’s open invitation for the season due to expenses. Upon reflection, however, Veronica decided to return and make herstory as the first British queen to appear on two seasons of Drag Race as a competitor. “It feels bloody good to be making some herstory!
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season 3 Cast Guide: Where to Follow on Instagram

Y’all wanted a twist, eh? Howsabout two seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in one year?! That’s what we’re getting as Season 3 of Drag Race UK death drops onto WOW Presents Plus just six months after Season 2 crowned a winner. But we ain’t complaining! If our fate as Drag Race fans is to have sickening new content on a weekly—or twice weekly—basis, then consider our fate sealed. This is a good way to spend your days.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Drag Race UK: Victoria Scone says critics who question her right to appear on show are ‘misogynists’

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Victoria Scone has said that she doesn’t take people who criticise her right to do drag seriously as they are “misogynists”.The Cardiff-based drag queen is making history as the first cisgender woman to compete on any Drag Race franchise in the world.While her casting was widely praised for platforming diversity within the drag communities, a small number questioned the validity of her drag as a cis woman.Speaking to The Independent, Victoria, 27, said that she’d been taken aback by the “overwhelmingly positive” response to her joining the new series.“I know it seems that the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy