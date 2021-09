Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is launching smart contracts on the blockchain on Sunday, September 12 at 21:44:51 UTC with the implementation of the Alonzo hard fork. What happened: Caradano currently ranks as the third largest blockchain based on market cap, behind Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The launching of smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain sets the stage for direct competition with Ethereum which has utilized them since 2015.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO