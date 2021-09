Is the UK government about to make a new announcement on its plans for a single digital identity for citizens to access online public services?. On 22 September, two seemingly coordinated presentations are due to take place as part of London Tech Week. First, at TechUK’s Building the Smarter State event, the Cabinet Office is sending a minister to talk to tech industry leaders about digital identity – we can’t be sure who at the moment, though. It was originally going to be Julia Lopez, who was responsible for digital government policy, but she’s just been reshuffled and it’s not clear who is taking over her former portfolio.

