Years ago, when I was engaged in doing career counseling, I would often ask the client if they would rather spend their life as a wedding planner or a divorce lawyer. The question was asked with the understanding that all benefits would be equal. With the exception of some young women who saw the role of wedding planner in society as being glamorous and romanticized, the vast majority of individuals chose the role of a divorce lawyer.

