Damien Gilliams, left, was sentenced to six months in jail and Pamela Parris was sentenced to 90 days in jail for lying to state investigators under oath. Photos by IRC Jail. Former Sebastian City Council members Damien Gilliams and Pamela Parris were sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail and three months in jail, respectively, for their May 27 convictions of perjury for lying to state attorney investigators under oath.

SEBASTIAN, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO