CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cathie Wood predicts bitcoin will surge to $500,000 in 5 years - and says Ark Invest's confidence in ether has shot up dramatically

By Shalini Nagarajan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLsOK_0bvQGX7s00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWhUO_0bvQGX7s00

ARK Invest

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood expects bitcoin to soar to $500,000 in five years, and her firm's conviction in ether has strengthened tremendously, the star stock picker said in an interview with the CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin at the SALT Conference on Monday.

Her price prediction depends on whether companies continue to diversify their balance sheets into bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, and whether institutional investors begin to allocate 5% of their funds to it.

If that happens, "we believe that the price will be tenfold of where it is today," she said. "So instead of $45,000, over $500,000."

Wood told Sorkin earlier in the interview that she made her general price targets with a five-year horizon in mind.

She said that if she could own just one cryptocurrency, she would default to bitcoin, "because countries are now deeming it legal tender."

El Salvador recently made bitcoin legal currency , while Panama and Ukraine are said to be doing the same.

Wood also pointed out the potential in ether, which is up 350% so far this year, and laid out a preference for a 60-40 bitcoin-to-ether crypto portfolio.

Read more: A crypto research analyst who bought his first bitcoin at $1,700 and ethereum at $180 breaks down the 2 altcoin sectors he's bullish on - and shares how he mines helium with a $430 hot spot

"Ether, however, is seeing an explosion in developer activity thanks to NFTs and DeFi," she said, referring to nonfungible tokens and decentralized finance. "I'm fascinated with what's going on in DeFi, which is collapsing the cost of the infrastructure for financial services in a way that I know that the traditional financial industry does not appreciate right now."

Ethereum's hotly anticipated upgrade last month involved an overhaul of the network's infrastructure to a proof-of-stake system, under which users put forward ether to gain the right to verify transactions and earn coins.

"Our confidence in ether has gone up dramatically as we've seen the beginning of this transition from proof of work to proof of stake," Wood said. "We'd still probably do 60% bitcoin, 40% ether."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reach 1 Cent? Expect an Uphill Battle

After trading in a narrow band, the Shiba Inu token gained nearly 30 percent in a single day on Sept. 17 due to several positive catalysts including its Coinbase listing. With the recent blistering pace of gains in the token, many investors wonder if Shiba Inu (SHIB) will reach one cent anytime soon.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Ark Invest Bitcoin#Cnbc
ambcrypto.com

Cardano must remain above this level to revive from current lows or else…

Cardano, following the lead of Bitcoin and Ethereum was falling today. In fact, in some ways, the third-generation coin has been following the second-generation coin. ADA’s price movement has been imitating ETH’s price action. It is important to consider what this means for the investors. We know they are hit by losses but how bad is that hit? Can they recover from it?
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Could These Altcoins Be Ethereum Killers?

Here are four coins that might be able to topple Ethereum. Or not. Ethereum (ETH) is second only to Bitcoin (BTC) by market cap, and its smart chain technology was a game changer. Bitcoin enabled us to move money without involving a middleman (like a bank or government). And while Bitcoin's blockchain is like a huge, powerful, tamper-proof ledger that records transactions -- Ethereum went a step further.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is The Doge Sick? Why Dogecoin Could Be In For A Bigger Drop

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was apparently preparing for a bullish turn, but a recent downward movement of the whole crypto market is crashing all bullish dreams for the world's leading memecoin. What Happened: Dogecoin is trading at $0.2144 after losing about 10% over the last 24 hours. The coin was simply...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Could Baby Dogecoin See A Jump Like Dogecoin Did Earlier This Year?

Baby Dogecoin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) shares are trading lower Monday in a down cryptocurrency market. The crypto is trading lower alongside Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and other popular cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Baby Dogecoin was down 5.14% at $0.000000000775 at last check. Baby Dogecoin Daily Chart Analysis.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy