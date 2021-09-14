CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks fall broadly, dragging indexes lower for the week

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Herald & Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks fell broadly Tuesday and dragged major indexes lower for the week as investors deal with another day of choppy trading. The market had started higher after the latest data on inflation came in better than economists had expected, but reversed course within the first hour of trading. The S&P...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold record gains

Oil prices rose overnight in line with the general rebound in commodities seen over the past 24 hours. The return of greater China has seen oil prices continue to rise in Asia today. Oil prices were boosted overnight by a dramatic fall in US API Crude Inventories by 6.108 million barrels. But the continuing rise in gas prices is also a supportive factor that will limit losses going forward. Additionally, Reuters reported overnight that OPEC+ compliance had risen to 116% in August and that the grouping was struggling to pump enough crude to meet demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Herald & Review

Stocks hold their gains on Wall Street after Fed statement

Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year. The central bank indicated it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago. It...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indexes#Interest Rates#The Labor Department#Treasury#Bank Of America#Jpmorgan#The Federal Reserve#Invesco#Fed#The Commerce Department#Herbalife#Wynn Resorts#The Associated Press
Herald & Review

How to Value Stocks With the Market Near All-Time Highs

The S&P 500 has more than doubled over the past five years and sits within 3% of its all-time high as of this writing. In this video from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Sept. 9, Fool contributors Matthew Frankel and Jon Quast consider whether the market is too hot for investors to handle right now.
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil rises on big decline in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose around 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 75 cents,...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Fed doubles daily counterparty limit for overnight reverse repos

The New York Federal Reserve Bank on Wednesday said the Federal Open Market Committee directed its Open Market Trading Desk to conduct overnight reverse repurchase agreements, or ON RRP, with a per-counterparty limit of $160 billion a day, effective Thursday. That's double the current limit of $80 billion and was raised to help "ensure that the ON RRP facility continues to support effective policy implementation," the New York Fed said, in a statement.
ECONOMY
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy