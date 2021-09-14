CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

The 4 Most Common Problems With Text (SMS) Messages

By Shelby Barone
ocmomblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText messages have become the most common form of communication between people these days, and that’s a problem for a few reasons. Texts are poor substitutes for face-to-face conversation because they take away important cues like body language and tone of voice. They also make us less likely to be polite or kind in our words because we don’t have to read each other’s facial expressions or hear how our words sound when spoken aloud. In this article, I’m going to share with you 4 common problems with texting so you can avoid them!

ocmomblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
ocmomblog.com

4 Ways To Make Your Divorce Less Stressful

Deciding to end a marriage is never easy. It can be an emotional rollercoaster, and it’s not something that you should make without careful consideration. A divorce will change your life in many ways, so it’s important to think about how you want your future to look before making this big step. This blog post will discuss 4 things that you can do during or after a divorce that may help make the process less stressful for both of you!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sms Text Messages#Sms Messages
ozaukeetimes.com

Opt-in to Text Messages

Grafton School District recently issued the following announcement. Want to ensure you're getting emergency and important text messages from the district?. Proactively opt-in by texting "YES" to 87569. Another option- the first time you receive a text message from the district you will receive a code and an option to...
EDUCATION
cepro.com

How SMS Texting and 2-Way Chat Can Improve Customer Satisfaction

A handwritten letter received in the mail communicates something beyond the actual words in the letter. It means the other person took the time to handcraft their words, organize their thoughts and maybe add an illustration. It’s more than the sum of its parts. A handwritten letter is a great...
INTERNET
Android Police

Google Voice's delayed texts should (mostly) be fixed by now

When you're trying to keep on top of your communications, having one number that's tied to all your devices — and even accessible through a web interface — sounds like a dream come true. And for the most part, that's exactly what Google Voice is. But key to that success is it managing to actually do its job, and right now that's not exactly going as planned, as Google reports issues with text messages experiencing delays.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
pawtracks.com

This is why your cat headbutts you

After you’ve been out for the day, you may have noticed that when you come home and sit down on the couch, your cat greets you in an unusual way. In addition to rubbing up against you, your cat might headbutt your head, hand, or legs. It might seem like just a passing glance, but there’s actually significant meaning behind a similar behavior called bunting. So, why do cats bunt or headbutt? It’s an important means of communication and can have multiple meanings behind it. The more you understand about this behavior, the better you’ll understand your cat.
PETS
pawtracks.com

4 totally normal reasons why your cat follows you to the bathroom

You head into the bathroom to brush your teeth, take a shower, or use the toilet — but you’re not alone. When you have cats, you almost always have company in the bathroom, whether you want it or not. It’s not convenient, but it is pretty typical for many cats. While we might see this behavior as strange, it probably makes perfect sense to your cat. So, why do cats follow you to the bathroom? There’s no one reason. In fact, there are four potential explanations. One or more may be factoring into your cat’s habits and why you’ll never be able to brush your teeth alone again.
PETS
Fox News

Brian Laundrie reportedly shared cryptic messages on Pinterest

Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, apparently shared cryptic and foreboding images and messages on Pinterest – including one last month that read: "Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches," according to a report. The 23-year-old, who has been named a person of interest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
chatelaine.com

Libra: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Libra is an air sign that is concerned with fairness, beauty and connection. Your ruling planet is relationship-oriented Venus. You tend to think of things in the context of relationships, and are at your best when you have a partner in crime. Quality and aesthetics are of utmost importance to you and without them you just feel off. Indecision and FOMO (fear of missing out) can plague you, but you’ve got to pick sides and make choices in life. The pro tip for this most classic Libra problem is to strive to be authentic instead of accommodating.
LIFESTYLE
primenewsghana.com

I’m married but I am in love with a younger man

Love comes in different shapes, sizes, colours and ages. Even though celebrities have glorified that an age gap can never matter in a strong relationship or marriage, it’s not practical in real life. I have always wanted to deem it true; one day I could be with someone whom my...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
warm1069.com

The Cat’s Meow

Cats often get accused of being much less personable than dogs. While they tend to be much more independent than their canine counterparts,. a new study finds there’s much more to a cat’s personality than meets the eye. A team from the University of Helsinki say they’ve identified seven distinct...
ANIMALS
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy