The 4 Most Common Problems With Text (SMS) Messages
Text messages have become the most common form of communication between people these days, and that’s a problem for a few reasons. Texts are poor substitutes for face-to-face conversation because they take away important cues like body language and tone of voice. They also make us less likely to be polite or kind in our words because we don’t have to read each other’s facial expressions or hear how our words sound when spoken aloud. In this article, I’m going to share with you 4 common problems with texting so you can avoid them!ocmomblog.com
Comments / 0