Will I Get Arrested for Posting About Drugs on Social Media?

Wellness Wednesday: Talking to Teens About Social Media. Social media has become the central focus of our everyday lives. Sharing announcements, checking up on distant family and scrolling online through the boredom are almost second nature. Younger people and adolescents are some of the most reliant on social media, and while online sites can be useful, if used incorrectly they can be harmful. For this week’s Wellness Wednesday, Lauren English, a licensed professional counselor and business development representative with Pinnacle Pointe Hospital, explains to parents how to talk to their teens about being safe and mindful while on social media. English shares that a recent survey revealed that 45 percent of teens are almost constantly online, and 97 percent of teens use social media platforms. Knowing what’s appropriate to post and when to use discretion is something that English believes both adults and teens can learn about, so she has provided a few questions for parents to discuss with their teens to ask themselves before posting online.

KIDS ・ 7 DAYS AGO