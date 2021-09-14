CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Late-Summer Gardening Tips

By Lianna Matt McLernon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy this time of the year, parking lot greenhouses have long packed up shop. Sure, Cub still has a couple of outdoor plants greeting you on the way in, but there's still the feeling that we (my fellow procrastinators) have missed the golden hour for gardening. A quick chat with Julie Weisenhorn, an extension educator in horticulture with the University of Minnesota, says otherwise, though. Here are five things you can do to start some plants, help some plants, and even plan for next year.

