Something about the flavor and texture of soft pretzels makes them a delicious treat, and my soft pretzel buns are a favorite. They are wonderful with a meal and can be used in place of hamburger buns for an extra special burger. They are salty and chewy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside. And you know I love it when things are simple to make, and that is just what these buns are. Just rise, boil and bake. You can make as many or as little as you want — and with these pretzels, there is no twisting required.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO