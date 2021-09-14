Kjelgaard’s books remain timeless

When I was a kid — and there remains considerable debate today as to whether I have grown up — I did a lot of reading. Not necessarily the required stuff of grade school, but what I wanted to read. I vividly recall the excitement of joining the Outdoor Life...
“In a culture of fierce competition, this book is just what the world needs! Natalie has created a movement that helps shift the mindset from, ‘Oh she’s winning; now I’m falling behind’ to ‘If it can happen for her, it can happen for me.’ Natalie speaks of creating meaningful relationships where we all can succeed while collaborating with others.”
"It's been a great run, i think it's somehow fitting that it ends this way," Book Revue owner Richard Klein said as the last 10,000 books flew off the shelves of the Huntington store. Newsday's Steve Langford reports. Credit: Newsday / Reece Williams; Jeff Bachner.
It is not often that I come across a book within a book—it’s a rare occurrence in literature. Still, if done well, it can create an impressive and thought-provoking story. In “Magpie Murders,” the reader gets to read two mysteries at once that correlate with one another. Author Anthony Horowitz takes the concept of a book within a book to create a magnificent and unforgettable mystery that grabbed my attention from the very first page.
Join the Adult Literacy Book Club, presented by the Free Library's Languages and Learning Center and Beyond Literacy. Improve your reading skills while reading and discussing interesting books!. Don't always have a lot of time to read? No problem. The club only covers a few chapters at each meeting, so...
Joseph Loconte writes for National Review Online about progressives’ distaste for one of the seminal works of Western literature. America’s founding generation absorbed Virgil (70–19 b.c.) and the lessons of Rome. They admired the story of Aeneas, the man who led a tiny group of intrepid refugees across the sea to create a great nation in a hostile world. Like Rome, the American republic would inaugurate a new social and political order. Indeed, the motto on the Great Seal of the United States, a novus ordo seclorum — a new order for the ages — was borrowed fromVirgil’s book of poems, The Eclogues. Unlike Rome, however, this political order would be based on the concepts of human equality and human freedom.
Stuart is a worrier with a great imagination. He made a magic cape, but he has no control over it. One magical thing happens each day to surprise him. It seems as if mostly bad things are happening until he remembers his special talent. Whether good or bad, Stuart starts seeing things differently.
Yom Kippur, observed this week, is one of only four occasions on which we chant the service known as Yizkor—a time to remember one’s close relatives who have died and to ask that God remember them. This year, I will benefit from a new way I can remember my maternal grandmother—thanks to the charity of another Cleveland Jew whose gift has provided a window into Cleveland’s Jewish history.
A book from Sealaska Heritage Institute’s Baby Raven Reads was selected by the Alaska Center for the Book, a literacy advocacy organization, to represent Alaska in the Library of Congress’ 2021 National Book Festival. The selection is a first for BRR, amid a rising tide of recognition for Alaska Native...
With National Suicide Prevention Day being this past Friday, Sept. 10, it is timely to reflect upon both the advancements society has achieved regarding destigmatizing mental illness, as well as the changes that still need to occur. Until recently, mental illness has been a taboo topic. However, the hard work and determination of mental health advocates has shed light upon and fostered the normalization of mental health discourse.
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is rehearsing to present Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery’s musicalization of As You Like It. Originally created as part of the Public Theatre’s Public Works Program in New York City, the timeless tale of Rosalind and Celia’s journey to the Forest of Arden to escape the tyrannous Duke Frederick is now set to a fresh, folk-pop score. Rosalind dons men’s garb to travel safely and the object of her affection, Orlando, also flees to the forest, teeing off a series of mistaken identities and comical mishaps as these and quite a few other love-lorn souls seek themselves, their truths, and their one true loves under the trees of Arden. Taub and Woolery’s gender-bent cast also adds new dimensions to the story, fleshing out the queer undertones that have long been noted in the original text.
(Alexandria, MN) The selection process has already taken place and now the 2021-22 Carolers of Alexandria are accepting bookings for the upcoming holiday season. The season runs from the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26th) through Wednesday, December 22nd. Booking is typically completed by the end of October. The group will perform for anyone who wishes to book them, including churches, businesses, community service groups, private parties and retirement facilities. There is no charge, but they accept donations.
David Klein is a 74-year-old multi-millionaire from Syracuse who amassed a small fortune when he created the Jelly Belly jelly bean company back in the 1970s. Over the years, Klein also amassed a multitude of nicknames such as, "Mr. Jelly Belly," 'The Candyman," and more recently, "The Willy Wonka of Upstate New York."
Someone very close to “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe once received some very shocking news. According to The Sun, Wolfe’s girlfriend, Leticia Cline was previously diagnosed with cervical cancer. The 42-year-old shared the news of her diagnosis on her website in December 2016. Cline opened this post by sharing her...
Internet sleuths claim Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie is seen reading a book about women who go missing in a video uploaded to the couple’s Youtube travel channel. Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in the case, is briefly shown reading what appears to be Jeff VanderMeer’s...
A television show that hinges on the lives of a working-class and barely functioning family living on the South Side of Chicago sounds as if it would be more stressful to watch than entertaining. Yet, “Shameless” walks this very fine line as it demonstrates the highs and lows of the Gallagher family while they navigate life. The themes that the show explores, though the vessel is questionable, remain absolutely timeless.
Working Class Heroes, a retail label based in Cumbria, launches a new collection designed specifically for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The brand takes the iconic Korean fashion brand Uniform Bridge by the near Lake District area. Uniform Bridge launched back in 2015 in South Korea and has strong roots of...
The Walla Walla Public Library theme for September is Hispanic Heritage Month. This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Eat the Mouth that Feeds You," by Carribean Fragoza. In a short story collection as fierce and strange as the title might indicate, Fragoza brings to life the wants and worries of a chorus of Latina and Chicanas in the kind of magical-realist-gone-dark way that’s come to reflect the realities of life along the border. A daughter takes bites out of her mother, a mother takes an ax to everything in her house, and 'Sabado Gigante' goes from mindless weekend TV to a chance to escape everything in this haunting and strange collection. — Remezcla.
Wingate University alumni Danny Blue (left) and Tim Myers are author and illustrator, respectively, of “Jaylen, the Joyous Black Boy.”. “Jaylen, the Joyous Black Boy” is not only the title of his new children’s book, but also the kid Danny Blue says he would be if he could hop back in time.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stories ranging from retellings of the myths of Paul Bunyan and of Hans Christian Andersen's “The Snow Queen” to a look back at the Black Panther Party are among the 10 nominees on the longlist for the National Book Award for young people's literature. On Wednesday,...
EDITOR'S NOTE: Mark Crane of Lockport has shared a copy of the letter he wrote to his children the day after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. Twenty years later, citing the vast changes in our nation, our culture and the world since that tragic day, he says, "I hope that those thoughts I shared back then are still valid and have value in today's world. My thoughts and prayers are with us all."
