Kjelgaard’s books remain timeless

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is rehearsing to present Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery’s musicalization of As You Like It. Originally created as part of the Public Theatre’s Public Works Program in New York City, the timeless tale of Rosalind and Celia’s journey to the Forest of Arden to escape the tyrannous Duke Frederick is now set to a fresh, folk-pop score. Rosalind dons men’s garb to travel safely and the object of her affection, Orlando, also flees to the forest, teeing off a series of mistaken identities and comical mishaps as these and quite a few other love-lorn souls seek themselves, their truths, and their one true loves under the trees of Arden. Taub and Woolery’s gender-bent cast also adds new dimensions to the story, fleshing out the queer undertones that have long been noted in the original text.

3 DAYS AGO