CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Leeds International Piano Competition announces ten semi-finalists from nine countries

By Freya Parr
classical-music.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen pianists from nine countries are through to the semi-finals of the 2021 Leeds International Piano Competition. This year’s competition has been more international than ever, with representatives from 17 countries around the world – the most regionally diverse set of pianists in the competition’s 58-year history. This is predominantly due to the fact that the first round took place in venues in 16 countries around the world, as opposed to the usual five.

www.classical-music.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Meet the finalists of Vans Musicians Wanted 2021 competition

Vans has announced the finalists for the 2021 edition of its Musicians Wanted competition, which will see one winner support Yungblud next year. More than 30,000 submissions were received for the contest, with only 15 rising acts able to advance from each region. Those artists will now take part in...
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

Winners Announced at Jeunesses Musicales International Conducting Competition

A graduate of the Royal College of Music, where he studied with Peter Stark, Howard Williams, and Toby Purser, Nicolò Foron will receive €1000 as well as a number of performance opportunities. The second and third prizes will be awarded to David Bui and Hermes Helfricht from Germany, respectively. Founded...
MUSIC
BET

International Flow: Top 5 Artists With Bars From Other Countries

Hip hop is more global than ever. Whether you point to Latin trap, Afrobeats or even now with drill, regions around the globe are adopting and making their own sounds. Just look at Nigerian singer WIzkid’s smash hit, “Essence.” Since the Tems-assisted song was released in October 2020 from Wiz’s Made in Lagos album, the rhythmic Afrobeat club jam has been racing up the charts, rising to its current position of No. 13 in the week ending Sep. 4 on the Billboard charts.
WORLD
filmneweurope.com

BIAFF 2021 FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES ITS INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION SECTIONS LINE-UP – FEATURE, DOC AND SHORT FILMS

BATUMI: Nine titles have been selected for the International Feature Films Competition of the Batumi International Art house Film Festival, running 18-24 September 2021. An international jury headed by the Georgian director Lana Ghoghoberidze will award five prizes, including the Grand Prix. The competition line-up includes films from Georgia, Hungary, Lithuania and Poland.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Peru#Russia
Slipped Disc

Kazak wins Leeds piano competition

Alim Beisembayev of Kazakhstan has been announced as winner of the Leeds International Piano Competition. He’s 23, a student at the Royal College of Music in London. Alim was one of five male finalists in a show barely covered by national media after BBC TV cancelled live coverage. Kaito Kobayashi...
WORLD
wwnytv.com

T.I. International Piano Competition for Young People

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Check out all the information on the website. Sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council the 18th Thousand Islands International Piano Competition for Young People is now scheduled for September 10th, 11th, and 12th of this year. Check out the tabs to the left for more...
WATERTOWN, NY
classicfm.com

Revolutionary piano has 108 keys and nine-octave range – and it sounds huge

Meet the world’s first 108-key piano, handcrafted by one of Australia’s last-remaining piano makers. An independent piano maker has produced the first ever nine-octave piano. Australian piano maker Wayne Stuart hand-built the 108-key instrument at his independent studio in southern New South Wales – and it sounds resplendent. The magnificent...
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

BREAKING | Semi-Finalists Announced for 2021 Geneva Cello Competition

The eight candidates progressing to the semi-final stage of this year’s 2021 Geneva International Cello Competition, in Geneva, Switzerland, are:. Maria Zaytseva (20, Russia) Jaemin Han (15, South Korea) Samuel Niederhauser (23, Switzerland) Bryan Cheng (24, Canada) En-Chun Lin (20, Taiwan) Min Ji Kim (26, South Korea) Michiaki Ueno (25,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
China
Metro International

Pianist Beisembayev ‘on cloud nine’ after winning Leeds competition

LONDON (Reuters) – Kazakhstan-born pianist Alim Beisembayev began his musical career when he picked a miniature toy piano for his fifth birthday present. Now aged 23, he has scooped the career-making Leeds International Piano Competition, beating four other finalists. “I’m still coming down from cloud nine … it really is...
WORLD
theviolinchannel.com

2021 Primrose International Viola Competition Announces Live Round Competitors

The Colburn School in Los Angeles announced the 24 competitors that will play in the live round of this year's Primrose International Viola Competition. Established in 1979, and named after the prominent viola virtuoso William Primrose, it is the first-ever competition presented for exclusively viola players. Open to violists of any nationality 29 years and younger, the first prize winner will receive USD $15,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
classical-music.com

BBC Young Composer 2021 winners announced

The winners of this year’s BBC Young Composer competition have been announced, with six composers chosen from over 500 entries. The winning composers will be offered the opportunity to take part in a development programme with a mentor composer, creating a BBC Radio 3 commission for the BBC Concert Orchestra. The final work will be performed or broadcast at a later date.
ENTERTAINMENT
classical-music.com

Erland Cooper and Daniel Pioro travel to Orkney to bury only copy of new album inspired by poet George Mackay Brown

Orcadian composer Erland Cooper and violinist Daniel Pioro have journeyed to the archipelago of Orkney in Scotland to bury the sole recording of Cooper’s new work, written to mark the centenary of Orcadian poet George Mackay Brown. Their lyrical portrait will be paired with archive interviews and field recordings for an episode of BBC Radio 3’s programme Between the Ears.
TRAVEL
classical-music.com

Jaap van Zweden to step down as music director of the New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden has announced his plans to leave his role as music director of the New York Philharmonic at the end of the 2023/24 season. The conductor, who has led the orchestra since 2018, has cited a reevaluation of his life and priorities following the pandemic as the reason for his departure.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Who is Héloïse Werner?

Héloïse Werner is a multi-faceted musician, rising up through the ranks of the classical music world as both a solo performer and as a member of The Hermes Experiment, a quartet specialising in contemporary repertoire. The French-born, London-based artist is becoming well known in musical circles thanks to her vivacious,...
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Richard Morrison: why music education in the UK is under threat – but there’s still hope

Music education, at every level and in every format, has never seemed so imperilled. I write that not to demoralise those young people who, in a few weeks, will embark on music courses at school, university or conservatoire. Thank heavens you are! There are fewer and fewer of you. A new Ofsted report points out that, over the past decade, ‘pupil numbers at key stages 4 and 5 [of the music curriculum] have steadily declined, key stage 3 provision has been reduced and trainee primary teachers have been offered shrinking amounts of musical training’. In other words, every age group of state-school pupils, from reception to sixth-form, is likely to be getting less (or worse) music education than those at school ten, 20 or 30 years ago. And it wasn’t great then.
EDUCATION
classical-music.com

The best recordings of pianist Beatrice Rana

In 2017, Beatrice Rana won BBC Music Magazine‘s Newcomer of the Year Award, but this was far from her first significant year in the classical music recording world. Prior to her recording contract with Warner Classics in 2015, Rana had already recorded an album of Chopin and Scriabin works – at the age of just 19. We look back on her recording history to date…
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy