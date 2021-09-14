Leeds International Piano Competition announces ten semi-finalists from nine countries
Ten pianists from nine countries are through to the semi-finals of the 2021 Leeds International Piano Competition. This year’s competition has been more international than ever, with representatives from 17 countries around the world – the most regionally diverse set of pianists in the competition’s 58-year history. This is predominantly due to the fact that the first round took place in venues in 16 countries around the world, as opposed to the usual five.www.classical-music.com
