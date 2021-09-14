Leeds International Piano Competition announces ten semi-finalists from nine countries

Music education, at every level and in every format, has never seemed so imperilled. I write that not to demoralise those young people who, in a few weeks, will embark on music courses at school, university or conservatoire. Thank heavens you are! There are fewer and fewer of you. A new Ofsted report points out that, over the past decade, ‘pupil numbers at key stages 4 and 5 [of the music curriculum] have steadily declined, key stage 3 provision has been reduced and trainee primary teachers have been offered shrinking amounts of musical training’. In other words, every age group of state-school pupils, from reception to sixth-form, is likely to be getting less (or worse) music education than those at school ten, 20 or 30 years ago. And it wasn’t great then.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO