SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Adds 30 Acre Outdoor Growth Operation Adjacent To Its Colorado Greenhouse In Response To High Demand For Company's Seeds & Flowers

The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), commonly known as cell-free DNA testing, is regarded as a significant extension to the variety of diagnostic methods used to detect fetal chromosome defects. NIPT is also considered superior to other screening modalities, particularly for trisomy 21 (one of the most prevalent congenital anomalies). The report provides Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market forecast, supported by detailed insights historical data and revenues, past and current market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, along with ranging impacts of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Comments / 0