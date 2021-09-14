CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

What Russian Orthodox churches looked like across the ages

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have traced how the architecture of Russian churches changed from ancient times to present day, in line with "fashion trends" and technological progress. Historically, church architecture always developed faster than any other type of architecture. In many cities, churches were the first stone buildings at a time when other buildings were still being built from wood. It is, therefore, not surprising that of many ancient buildings it is churches that have survived to this day. Visiting them, you can travel back in time and retrace the history of Russia.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
The Independent

Survivors of Russian university shooting airlifted to Moscow

Seven survivors of a shooting at a university in central Russia that left six people dead and 28 more wounded are to be airlifted to Moscow for medical treatment on Tuesday, according to a top education official. Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said Tuesday that the shooting at the Perm State University on Monday was a “grave tragedy” and offered condolences to the families of the victims. “Those who survived (I wish) the speediest recovery. Today seven kids will be transported to Moscow for treatment,” Falkov said at a memorial ceremony in Perm, a city of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Milton Daily Standard

Russian Orthodox bishop visits Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — A Russian Orthodox bishop, visiting from the Russian Federation, made a stop in Lewisburg Thursday night. Bishop Theoktist (Igumnov) was hosted by the St. John Russian Orthodox Christian Mission Church and members of the Bucknell Russian Orthodox community. The visit marked the sixth anniversary of the local mission.
LEWISBURG, PA
AFP

Europe rights court rules Russia behind Litvinenko murder

Europe's top rights court on Tuesday ruled that Russia was responsible for the 2006 killing in London of the dissident former agent Alexander Litvinenko, a verdict swiftly rejected by Moscow. "Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the UK," said the Strasbourg-based The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
albuquerqueexpress.com

Vitana-X Plans to Open in Russia by the End of 2021

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce it plans to start to sell in Russia before the end 2021. Founder Bernhard Sammer expects the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

German president asks country to confront its colonial past

Germany's president called on Germans to face the country's cruel colonial past as he opened a new museum in the capital's center that will be home to two of Berlin’s state museums.The Ethnological Museum and the Museum for Asian Art both contain artifacts that were looted from countries in Africa and elsewhere.“Especially the countries in Africa have lost an immense part of their art through the raids of the Europeans,” President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at the official opening ceremony of the Humboldt Forum.“The injustice committed by Germany during colonial times must concern all of us, the entire society,”...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU Summons Georgian Ambassador Over Leaked Files Of Alleged Spying

The European Union has summoned Georgia's envoy to Brussels, Vakhtang Makharoblishvili, after leaked files alleged the country's security agency spied on the bloc's diplomats and others. EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell told reporters on September 22 that the alleged spying by 'a close friend and partner like Georgia' raised...
POLITICS
Ars Technica

Near-death of anti-vaccine cardinal is an “irony of life,” says Pope Francis

Pope Francis, well-known for his freewheeling conversations with journalists aboard the papal plane, yesterday called out COVID-19 vaccine resistance within church ranks as he flew home from Hungary and Slovakia. And he went straight to the top. "Even in the College of Cardinals, there are a few 'deniers' ['negazionisti'] and...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Orthodox Church#Orthodox Churches#Karachay Cherkessia#Alanian#Christian Church#Pre Christian#Crimea Sergey Ashmarin#Pre Mongol#Tatar Mongol#Byzantine#Ancient Rus#Paul Church#Pskov#Unesco World Heritage#The Savior Cathedral Of#Italian#Kremlin
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

What Merkel, the belated feminist, did for women

As Germany's first female chancellor, Angela Merkel smashed the glass ceiling and became a leading player in global politics. But only now, at the end of her 16 years in office, has she declared herself a feminist -- too little too late for some in Germany. In 2017, Merkel was at a rare loss for words when she was asked if she was a feminist, and dodged the question. But earlier this month, during a joint interview with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Merkel was less coy. "I am a feminist," she said.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
albuquerqueexpress.com

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu shares six 'broad elements'

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI): Indian ambassador Taranjit S Sandhu on Wednesday highlighted six "broad elements" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit including bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sandhu said,...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

EAM Jaishankar meets with his Finnish counterpart

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto and discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. "Discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan with @Haavisto, Foreign Minister of Finland and co-chair of the Pledging Conference on Afghanistan. Appreciate his...
POLITICS
AFP

Treats and tradition in Tehran's oldest, tiniest teahouse

With his trimmed beard, red scarf and bronze-coloured waistcoat, Kazem Mabhutian serves a steady stream of customers in the smallest and oldest teahouse in Tehran, but at 63 years old, he is counting on God to find him a successor. "God will find me a successor.
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi, Biden committed to Quad and bilateral relations: I

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are "committed to the Quad and the bilateral relationship," said Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday. While speaking to ANI in Washington DC, Sandhu said, "Both the leaders are committed to the...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jaishankar to attend G4 talks, G20 meeting on Afghanistan

By Naveen KapoorNew York [US], September 22 (ANI): India will be participating in the G4 Foreign Ministers meeting and also the G20 meeting called on Afghanistan and will brief world leaders on the unfolding situation in the war-torn country. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in New York, will...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Brazilian minister who attended UNGA session tests positive

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): Brazilian Health Minister -- who participated with President Jair Bolsonaro's delegation to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session -- has tested positive for coronavirus in New York, a media report said. Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening (local...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

One year on, China moving closer to carbon neutrality

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Exactly one year ago, China announced that it would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Over 100 countries and regions have subsequently released their goals or visions of carbon neutrality, following the EU and China. In the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy