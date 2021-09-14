Federal Judge Temporarily Halts Iowa’s Mask Mandate Ban
DES MOINES, Iowa – A federal judge on Monday ordered that the state of Iowa stop enforcement of the mask mandate ban passed into law in May. U.S. District Robert Pratt said that the mask mandate ban increased the risk of children with health conditions catching COVID-19. Several parents of students with disabilities sued the state argued that their children did not have equal access to education since schools could not mandate masking.iowatorch.com
Comments / 0