Mosquito Concerns

The colder months are right around the corner but when it comes to pests and the diseases they spread local experts are warning people not to let their guard down just yet. During late summer/early fall, plants, animals and even humans start stocking up and preparing for the long winter ahead. And just like a bear prepping for hibernation, mosquitoes are also getting ready for the colder months. By this time of year, most mosquitoes have reached maturity and tend to move into saturated areas in search of their next meal.