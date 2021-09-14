CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Mosquito Concerns

abc23.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe colder months are right around the corner but when it comes to pests and the diseases they spread local experts are warning people not to let their guard down just yet. During late summer/early fall, plants, animals and even humans start stocking up and preparing for the long winter ahead. And just like a bear prepping for hibernation, mosquitoes are also getting ready for the colder months. By this time of year, most mosquitoes have reached maturity and tend to move into saturated areas in search of their next meal.

www.abc23.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape May County Herald

CMCo Reminds Public of Mosquito Protection Methods

COURT HOUSE - Within the last two weeks, the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control has detected West Nile virus (WNV) in several mosquito collections in the areas of West Cape May, Eldora, Dennis Township and Cold Spring. According to a county release, the Department of Mosquito Control regularly...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WMUR.com

West Nile virus found in Manchester mosquito batch

MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the first time this season, West Nile virus has been detected in Manchester. The city's public health director said the virus was found in a batch of mosquitoes collected on Aug. 30. >> West Nile virus fact sheet from NH DHHS. West Nile virus can be...
WORLD
mywaynenews.com

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department is alerting the public that the first pool of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) has been found within the health district of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties for the 2021 season. West Nile Virus is present in northeast Nebraska. Prevent...
WAYNE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
dupagepolicyjournal.com

City Reminds Residents to Take Precautions to Reduce Mosquitoes

The DuPage County Health Department has notified the City of a confirmed human case of the West Nile virus in Naperville. The adult male who contracted the virus was infected in August, and lives in east Naperville. The City of Naperville continuously monitors and tests its 10 mosquito traps each week to check for any that could be carrying harmful viruses. One trap on Shagbark Court tested positive for West Nile Virus the weeks of Aug. 20, 27, and Sept. 3. Since that time, City crews have sprayed the area as a precaution, checked the area for breeding sites and re-treated area catch basins.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Elk Grove Citizen

Invasive mosquito species detected in EG

Local mosquito control officials announced on Sept. 2 that an invasive mosquito species was discovered in Elk Grove and Orangevale. This is the first time that Aedes aegypti was detected in those communities, the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District reported. Such mosquitoes are known to aggressively bite humans throughout the day. Mosquito control officials remind residents to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in their yards.
ELK GROVE, CA
Eyewitness News

Recent rain, standing water leads to increase in mosquitos

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – While fall is around the corner, the mosquito burden is still here. On Friday, the Dept. of Public Health confirmed its third West Nile Virus human case this year. Officials say the risk for West Nile Virus may be higher this time around because of the...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Mosquitoes#West Nile Virus#Hibernation
losaltosonline.com

Mosquito spraying scheduled for Mountain View this week

Santa Clara County Vector Control District trucks are expected to douse some Mountain View and Palo Alto yards with insecticide Friday (Sept. 17) as part of an effort to fight the spread of West Nile virus, which experts have detected in the area. The application applies to parts of the...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Rains of August increase mosquito threat

As Ahwatukee and the rest of the nation struggle with the ongoing menace of COVID-19, another public health danger is becoming a bigger threat here. West Nile virus – long considered a permanent public health threat in the Valley and Arizona – has become particularly menacing as a result of last month’s heavy rains.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
oklahoman.com

Why are some people mosquito magnets?

When I spend time outdoors on summer evenings, I tend to draw mosquitoes like an ice cream truck does kids. While the same seems to hold true for my younger son, the bloodthirsty pests ignore my older son. What gives?. Dr. McEver Prescribes. Mosquitoes find some people more appetizing than...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
provincetownindependent.org

Fighting Mosquitos Hinges on Restoring the Herring River

WELLFLEET — For the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project, late summer was all about whacking through shrubbery and spraying waterways with larvicide. But these measures have only nibbled at the edges of this year’s mosquito boom. “We can only get to maybe 20 percent of the breeding habitat,” said Gabrielle...
ANIMALS
greenbeltmd.gov

Notice of Mosquito Spraying due to West Nile

Mosquitos tested positive for West Nile in Greenbelt, this is a public health issue. CDC guidance requires the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) to spray a 3/4 mile radius of where the mosquito was trapped, with no exceptions. The Maryland Department of Agriculture will be conducting an unscheduled sprays, as long as conditions permit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Herald-Journal

'Day-biting' mosquito causes trouble in Cache Valley

There is a mosquito causing problems in Cache Valley, and it behaves much differently than residents might be used to. The breed, Aedes dorsalis, is a “gold-colored aggressive day-biting mosquito that breeds in a variety of brackish and freshwater habitats,” according to a Facebook post from Cache Mosquito Abatement District officials. The species is capable of traveling up to 30 miles from their breeding habitat for a “blood meal,” though typically they stay within 10.
LOGAN, UT
velillum.com

How to Avoid and Treat Mosquito Bites

Mosquitoes are a major cause of death in the world due to mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, Zika, and yellow fever. Around 700 million people contract mosquito-borne illnesses each year which cause more than 1 million deaths. For most people in the United States, mosquitoes are thankfully nothing more than...
HEALTH
bestsouthwestguide.com

Ground Mosquito Spraying Scheduled for Thursday and Friday

DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS – The City of Duncanville, at the recommendation and in cooperation with Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS), will be conducting ground spraying against mosquitoes on Thursday, September 16 and Friday, September 17, between the hours of 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM, weather permitting. The spraying is...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
michiganradio.org

Do more mosquitoes mean more disease? Not necessarily.

After a season of heavy rainfall resulting in more bloodsuckers flying around Michigan than usual, safety from mosquito-borne viruses is as important as ever. In light of confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus in Michigan, as well as animals contracting Eastern equine encephalitis and Jamestown Canyon virus, Michigan Department of Health and Human Service employees Kristen Finch and Emily Dinh joined Stateside to discuss public health.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy