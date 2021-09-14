The Pitch: Advertising and marketing news for 9.14.21
Farmer John: So California—Lunch :30 from Elevation on Vimeo. Elevation launched a campaign for Farmer John, a West Coast-based sausage maker. The work debuts new brand messaging the agency developed with the tagline, “So Fresh. So Flavorful. So California.” The campaign includes broadcast and streaming video, digital display, paid and organic social, and point-of-purchase messaging and shopper marketing efforts.richmondbizsense.com
