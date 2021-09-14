CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pitch: Advertising and marketing news for 9.14.21

By Jonathan Spiers
RichmondBizSense
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmer John: So California—Lunch :30 from Elevation on Vimeo. Elevation launched a campaign for Farmer John, a West Coast-based sausage maker. The work debuts new brand messaging the agency developed with the tagline, “So Fresh. So Flavorful. So California.” The campaign includes broadcast and streaming video, digital display, paid and organic social, and point-of-purchase messaging and shopper marketing efforts.

richmondbizsense.com

Variety

Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit Grapples With Digital Strategies

As the pandemic marches on, audiences are doubling down on streaming and still very hungry for their favorite genres of entertainment. At Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit presented by City National Bank from Sept. 22-23, industry experts will break down the impact of the continuing pandemic and other forces on viewing habits and content creation online. Entertainment executives, creative talent and others will come together for two days to discuss strategies and developments that are creating new opportunities for film, TV, music, video games and other entertainment areas. Over the past year and a half, many streamers have seen their audiences change in...
VIDEO GAMES
Arkansas Online

State lottery hires chief of advertising, marketing

A former communications specialist at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has been hired as the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's advertising and marketing director. Ashley McNatt of Little Rock started work for the lottery on Monday with a salary of $96,000 a year, said Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration. The lottery is part of the finance department.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
theapplepost.com

Apple introduces new App Store marketing tools, including advertising asset maker

Apple on Friday introduced several new App Store marketing tools, including a new custom marketing asset maker for developers to use when promoting their app. ), Apple touts how developers can now “Promote it like a pro” with customisable advertising templates that create banners to promote apps, mainly on social media.
TECHNOLOGY
cuereport.com

Digital OOH Advertising Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2025

The Digital OOH Advertising Market report upholds the future market predictions related to Digital OOH Advertising market size, revenue, production, Consumption, gross margin and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the prominent Digital OOH Advertising market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview. While emphasizing the key driving factors for Digital OOH Advertising market, the report also offers a full study of the future trends and developments of the market.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Survey Finds 57% of Marketers Now Emphasize Online Reputation Management Over Advertising

Birdeye’s “2021 State of Experience Marketing” report uncovers the importance online reputation management plays for multi-location marketers. Birdeye, the platform that helps businesses grow through happy customers, today released its new data report, the 2021 State of Experience Marketing, on the importance of online reputation management for multi-location marketers. The company surveyed more than 800 marketers to understand how they communicate with new and existing customers for top-level customer experience.
INTERNET
Digiday

Cheat Sheet: TV networks, video platforms and publishers pitch advertisers at the IAB’s Fall Marketplace

Four months after TV networks, connected TV platforms, streaming services and video publishers pitched advertisers at the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s Digital Content NewFronts, the industry organization hosted another event for TV networks, CTV platforms, streaming services and video publishers to pitch advertisers. Held on Sept. 14, the inaugural Fall Marketplace...
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Helios Data Taps Andy Hepburn as Strategic Market Director, Advertising

New strategic appointment at intersection of privacy and advertising technology will help clients and partners benefit from the industry’s leading proactive data sharing security solution. Helios Data, the leading provider of the industry’s only data sharing software solutions to preempt breach incidents for data rich companies and their partners, announced...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Tinuiti Wants CMOs To 'Rethink' Advertising And Marketing, Launches First Ad Campaign

Tinuiti launched a branding campaign that asks CMOs to rethink advertising and marketing, and the way they prioritize pressing issues from data privacy to walled gardens. Kristin McCarty, director of brand design, led Tinuiti’s Creative and Brand Design teams to bring the agencies first brand campaign -- Rethink Performance -- to life.
ECONOMY
wxhc.com

Advertise

We feature local programming, including local news, weather & sports and our music is programmed right here at our studios. We also feature ABC News Radio at the top of all hours, plus specialty programming on the weekends! Full details on our programming can be found at wxhc.com/on-air. You want...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
martechseries.com

The Current State Of Digital Advertising: What Marketers Need To Know

Throughout the first half of 2021, digital advertising trends continue to adapt and respond to the world — consumer behavior is still changing rapidly, timelines around third-party cookies regulations are shifting, and more. These changes have spurred conversations about how digital transformation will take hold in a post-pandemic world. The...
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

StreamElements Raises $100M, Aims to Build More Tools for Content Creators

Cloud based streaming platform StreamElements has raised $100M in funding to advance production, engagement and monetization features across its livestreaming and video on demand platforms. Funding will also be used to attract new talent to the platform, which is in its fourth year of operation. Participating investors in the round include SoftBank Fund 2 and PayPal Ventures. Leading the company — which has offices in Los Angeles, Palo Alto and in Tel Aviv, Israel — through this phase of growth will be co-founder Gil Hirsch, who will serve as CEO, with Yuval Tal as COO and Doron Nir as president. “Since launching StreamElements...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Effective Immediately

Like nearly every store, Walmart has undergone major changes over the past few years. The big-box retailer has recently phased out hundreds of McDonald's restaurants, and removed its large, orange pickup towers, as more customers are choosing curbside services. But these are just some of the ways Walmart is evolving over time, and its newest change may not be something all customers will be happy about. Read on to find out more about Walmart's latest removal, which has already gone into effect.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE

