CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middletown, NJ

STORM DAMAGE: Thousands without power as overnight storms rock Monmouth County, down trees

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CYEk_0bvQ63eQ00

Thousands are without power across parts of New Jersey, with a majority of the outages in Middletown.

On Southside Avenue, a large tree fell on a home. The tree was uprooted from near the property line of the home, but was tall enough to still destroy both the upper and lower decks on the house.

The homeowner is a bit shaken but otherwise OK. There were no injuries to report.

Adjacent Portland Road is littered with branches all over the area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Monmouth County, NJ
Business
City
Middletown, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
Middletown, NJ
Government
Middletown, NJ
Business
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
News 12

News 12

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy