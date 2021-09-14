STORM DAMAGE: Thousands without power as overnight storms rock Monmouth County, down trees

Thousands are without power across parts of New Jersey, with a majority of the outages in Middletown.

On Southside Avenue, a large tree fell on a home. The tree was uprooted from near the property line of the home, but was tall enough to still destroy both the upper and lower decks on the house.

The homeowner is a bit shaken but otherwise OK. There were no injuries to report.

Adjacent Portland Road is littered with branches all over the area.