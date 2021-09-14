Local leaders call for federal funding to prevent potential MTA fare hikes

After Hurricane Ida, the MTA is being called to stop potential upcoming transit cuts.

Local leaders are holding a rally in Queens today to call for federal funding. They say that if funding isn’t provided to the MTA, it could enact fare hikes as early as next year.

Rep. Grace Meng and commuters will be joining to demand that Congress provide the funding for MTA operations as part of the federal budget. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was originally scheduled to attend as well, but has cancelled.

Budget cuts and pending fare hikes come just after Ida caused power and signal issues across a majority of the subway lines and displaced hundreds of commuters that needed to be evacuated.