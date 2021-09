WYNCOTE >> A night that started with an energetic run onto the field ended with a few backflips, a fair bit of dancing and one long-awaited Gatorade bath. Cheltenham had played anything but an easy schedule to start the season and it resulted in an 0-3 start for the Panthers and first-year coach Troy Gore. With a new staff that had only come onto the job a few months prior, it would have been easy for the team to splinter, but the Panthers only rallied and wanted to prove who they really were while also showing off a bit.

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO