Had he stayed, Jake Haener might be the University of Washington starting quarterback right now. Yet he was far too impatient to let it play out. Rather than back up Jacob Eason for the 2019 season, Haener transferred within 24 hours of losing the Husky job and ended up at Fresno State, where he's now regarded as somewhat of a Bulldogs legend for leading his team to a thrilling 40-37 victory over 13th-ranked UCLA late Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO