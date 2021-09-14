Closures In Southwest Louisiana & Lake Charles Due To Nicholas

Being a huge nerd on Lake Charles history, one of my favorite things to tell people about is the Sallier Oak Tree. The live oak is registered with the Live Oak Society of Louisiana and has survived for over 375 years. The tree's namesake, Charles Sallier, is where Sallier actually built his winter home, using the shade of the tree to build under it. Just a fun fact, Charles Sallier is also the Charles in Lake Charles. The tree was struck by lightning at one point, and efforts were made to help save the giant limb that had been struck. Sadly, despite all of the best efforts, the limb was lost to rot years later. The chains that were used to hold the limb in place are still buried in the tree, as the tree grew around it. The tree still stands despite severe storms and weather on the grounds of the Imperial Calcasieu Musem.

