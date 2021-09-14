Closures In Southwest Louisiana & Lake Charles Due To Nicholas

UPDATED INFORMATION: The vehicle on fire was in fact an 18-wheeler. Here is a picture of all that is left. There is still no information on injuries, but some witnesses are saying that the driver was able to escape. One witness that saw the actual wreck happen saw two cars coming up the right-hand lane as an 18 wheeler was starting to merge over into the right lane. The driver of the 18 wheeler cut suddenly back to the left to avoid hitting the vehicles coming into the right lane and overcorrected. The overcorrection caused the 18 wheeler to flip. The witness did say there was a vehicle at the bottom of the bridge that did appear to be one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO