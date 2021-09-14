Elliott: WCS continues to see elevated COVID-19 cases among students, staff

WATAUGA — Since the first day of school on Aug. 16, Watauga County Schools nurses have investigated 1,127 reports of COVID-19 symptoms with students and staff. In an email to parents on Sept. 12, WCS superintendent Scott Elliott said of the 1,127 reports, 83 students and 22 staff members have tested positive. Elliott said that school nurses believe that four of those 83 student cases were from secondary transmission at school. The other 79 were from outside of school activities or had no known source, Elliott said.