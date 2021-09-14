CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honoring the Heroes of Hospice: For Elizabeth Gilbert, It’s Personal

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) could hardly have found a more appropriate keynote speaker for its 9th Annual Heroes of Hospice than Elizabeth Gilbert. The author best known for her memoir Eat Pray Love about her year-long globe-travelling journey to heal from a devastating divorce more recently penned Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, revealing her own process for fostering creativity. Both books serve as personal primers on transformation and resilience — timely themes for HSB, the nonprofit that provides care to those experiencing the impact of a serious illness or grieving the death of a loved one, but has also taken on the role of virtual community program presenter during the pandemic.

