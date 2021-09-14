Wine Parties Are Back: California Wine Festival Signals Post-Pandemic Return

When Travelzoo surveyed its 16 million U.S. member base early this summer, gauging comfort levels around events and activities, 34% said they were ready to attend a wine festival. And as the summer’s rolled on, and as vaccinations have increased, that number, even while tempered by the emergence of COVID-19 variants, has grown. That’s a boon for September, a.k.a. California Wine Month, and the various wine fêtes it’s inspiring, beginning with the California Wine Festival that comes to Santa Barbara later this month.