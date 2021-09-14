CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Wine Parties Are Back: California Wine Festival Signals Post-Pandemic Return

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Travelzoo surveyed its 16 million U.S. member base early this summer, gauging comfort levels around events and activities, 34% said they were ready to attend a wine festival. And as the summer’s rolled on, and as vaccinations have increased, that number, even while tempered by the emergence of COVID-19 variants, has grown. That’s a boon for September, a.k.a. California Wine Month, and the various wine fêtes it’s inspiring, beginning with the California Wine Festival that comes to Santa Barbara later this month.

www.montecitojournal.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Health
City
Temecula, CA
Local
California Society
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Health
City
Mendocino, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Monterey, CA
City
Carlsbad, CA
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Wine Tasting#New Wine#Wine Festival#Wine Bottles#Socal#Cdc#Covid#Chase Palm Park#Brewer Clifton#Tensley#Foxen#Spear
CNN

Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death

(CNN) — Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged "Sex and the City" costar Chris Noth's tribute to Willie Garson, but she's not there yet. Garson, who played Parker's character's gay best friend Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, died this week. He was 57. On his Instagram account, Noth,...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy