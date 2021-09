Charles O. Minor, the founding dean of the NAU School of Forestry in 1958, and his wife, Mary, left important legacies in the Southwest, including their involvement in the first professional forestry program, a high proportion of the public and tribal foresters in the region and the multiple generations of their family members who work with the U.S. Forest Service and NAU to sustain woodlands for future generations. Since 2019, their legacy is also reflected in contributions from numerous donors supporting the Charles O. and Mary Minor Professorship, the first endowed professorship in the School of Forestry.

