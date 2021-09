What does it mean to be ‘safe’? The most basic definition might be ‘free from the threat of physical harm’, but it runs deeper than that. Safety is knowing you can say what’s on your mind without fear of disproportionate consequence. It’s the liberty to be yourself, to breathe out, to know you are amongst people who accept you unconditionally and want the best for you. It’s recognising that you can trust those you have shared your secrets with not to use them to deliberately cause you distress. It’s the assurance that comes from sharing unconditional intimacy - the psychological equivalent of taking your bra off at the end of a long day. Safety is the right to just BE. It’s how the lucky among us feel when we are at home.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO