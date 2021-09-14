CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Old is That Rock?

Cover picture for the articleOn my first geological field trip as a new geology major at Caltech, I was amazed as we drove out into the Mojave Desert on Interstate 15 when my professor, who was driving, would point through the window at a distant rock outcropping and say: “There’s a Miocene (five to 20 million years of age) sandstone.” How could he determine the age of a rock while driving (fast) along the freeway? Later, I found out that others had done the work and published the results in maps and reports. A good series for armchair geologists is the Roadside Geology books which give detailed road logs along popular routes like I-15, Highway 395 up Owens Valley, or the 101.

#Fossils#Rock Formations#The Rock#Caltech#Siltstones
