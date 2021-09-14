A New Leash on Life in Cambria

There is no house guest as uninvited but as prevalent as the common mouse. These rodents infest around 21 million homes in the U.S. every year, most often as the weather gets colder, according to the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). Mice aren't just creepy, however. They can also transmit around 35 diseases to humans, trigger allergy or asthma symptoms, cause significant structural damage to homes, and put buildings at risk of electrical fires, per the association. And while it may seem like finding one of these critters in your home is inevitable, you could be inviting them in without even realizing. Read on to find out what one thing you need to clean nightly to keep mice away.

