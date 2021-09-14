CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Objection, County Will Not Move Cannabis Meeting from Yom Kippur

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 9 days ago

Days after an editorial from local lawyer Jana Zimmer ran in the September 2 edition of the Montecito Journal that challenged the timing of a meeting over a potential Santa Claus Lane cannabis dispensary slated for Yom Kippur (September 16), the County of Santa Barbara has indicated it will not reschedule the meeting, despite a recommendation to do so by First District Supervisor Das Williams.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Santa Claus Lane#Columbus Day#Independence Day#The Montecito Journal#First District#The Board Of Supervisors#Sdrc#Brown Act Committee#Jewish#Sbar#Sandyland
