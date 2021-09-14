CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Fires to Budgets, New LPNF Ranger & LPF Director Dish on Current Obstacles

By Editorial
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month into his position as the Los Padres National Forest (LPNF) Santa Barbara District Ranger, Daryl Hodges is now dealing with the statewide Los Padres National Forest closure due to fire prevention and mitigation, with support directed to the Caldor Fire. That, along with decreased staffing and his entire budget focused on fire prevention, have not dampened his enthusiasm for being the new ranger. Hodges, with a 27-year career in forest service, comes to the area from the Angeles National Forest in Southern California, where he worked as the Forest Fisheries biologist.

