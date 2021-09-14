First Alert Forecast: summer, and Hurricane Season, going strong
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Expect / enjoy sunny or partly sunny skies, light east or southeast breezes, afternoon high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s, and a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm Tuesday. In the still-80-degree surf: breaking waves of mainly a modest one or two feet will harbor a low to moderate rip current risk. Sunset is 7:19.www.wect.com
