Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: summer, and Hurricane Season, going strong

By Gannon Medwick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Expect / enjoy sunny or partly sunny skies, light east or southeast breezes, afternoon high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s, and a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm Tuesday. In the still-80-degree surf: breaking waves of mainly a modest one or two feet will harbor a low to moderate rip current risk. Sunset is 7:19.

