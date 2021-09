An update has been released for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Since the release of Season 5 Reloaded, there have been numerous different issues with the gameplay. Aside from basic bug fixes, there have been tons of issues to the way some of the guns have been functioning as well. Luckily, this patch will fix up a ton of balancing issues and fix the damage inconsistencies that have plagued a large amount of guns lately. In particular, the Krig and Stoner guns are getting a bit of a makeover here, so be prepared for some big changes to how each gun will feel from here out. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone’s latest update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO