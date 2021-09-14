CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope soothes wounds in Slovakia

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Pope Francis honored Slovakian Holocaust victims and atoned for Christian complicity in wartime crimes as he sought to promote reconciliation Monday in a country where a Catholic priest was president of a Nazi puppet state that deported tens of thousands of its Jews. "Your history is our...

www.arkansasonline.com

Derrick

Pope Francis to visit impoverished Roma quarter in Slovakia

KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis is paying a visit next week to a neighborhood in Slovakia most Slovaks would not even think about going, which until recently even the police would avoid after dark. Francis will make the visit to the Roma community in the Lunik IX quarter of...
AFP

Pope calls for openness after meeting Hungary's Orban; heads to Slovakia

Pope Francis met Hungary's anti-migration Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a whistlestop trip to the country on Sunday in which he called for greater openness, before heading for a four-day tour of Slovakia. During a Hungarian visit that lasted just seven hours, the pope had urged tens of thousands thronging the vast Heroes' Square in Budapest that he wanted them to be "grounded and open, rooted and considerate". The head of 1.3 billion Catholics has often urged help for the marginalised and those of all religions fleeing war and poverty, in contrast to Orban who styles himself as a defender of "Christian Europe" from immigrants. Thousands more crowded a nearby main boulevard, along which screens and loudspeakers had been set up, while others watched from nearby balconies and other buildings.
Times Daily

Energized pope cracks jokes, greets fans in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis cracked jokes Monday and took an ambling walk to greet well-wishers as he opened his first full day in Slovakia in good health and spirits ahead of a solemn encounter with the country’s Jewish community. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
Fox47News

Pope urges compassion as he wraps Slovakia pilgrimage

Pope Francis has urged Slovakians look out for the neediest among them as he wrapped up a four-day pilgrimage to the central European country. Cheering, maskless crowds lined Francis' motorcade route to the national shrine at Sastin. They were rewarded with a slow-moving popemobile jaunt and a smiling, waving Francis....
US News and World Report

Pope Francis Wraps up Trip to Hungary and Slovakia

SASTIN, Slovakia (Reuters) - Pope Francis wrapped up on Wednesday his trip to Hungary and Slovakia, during which he urged the predominantly Catholic countries not to close up and to avoid using religion for politics. On the last day of his journey, Francis presided over an open air Mass for...
The Independent

German cleric defends pope's decision to keep archbishop

The head of the German Bishops’ Conference on Monday defended the pope’s decision to allow the archbishop of Hamburg to stay on at this post, despite being faulted for his handling of sexual abuse allegations. Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing said that he understands how people feel about the decision, but that Pope Francis arrived at it by adhering to strict new rules that he instituted after a summit on abuse in 2019 to prevent cover-ups.“There are a lot of people who are confused by this decision — they are voicing disappointment, they expected something else, among them not least...
The Independent

'Some wanted me dead:' Pope acknowledges right-wing critics

Pope Francis has acknowledged his increasingly vocal conservative critics, saying their “nasty comments” were the work of the devil and adding that “some wanted me dead” after his recent intestinal surgery.Francis made the comments during a Sept. 13 private meeting with Slovakian Jesuits soon after he arrived in the Slovak capital of Bratislava during his just-finished visit. A transcript of the encounter was published Tuesday by the Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica, which often provides after-the-fact accounts of Francis’ closed-door meetings with his fellow Jesuits when he's on the road.Francis showed his dark sense of humor throughout the encounter,...
AFP

What Merkel, the belated feminist, did for women

As Germany's first female chancellor, Angela Merkel smashed the glass ceiling and became a leading player in global politics. But only now, at the end of her 16 years in office, has she declared herself a feminist -- too little too late for some in Germany. In 2017, Merkel was at a rare loss for words when she was asked if she was a feminist, and dodged the question. But earlier this month, during a joint interview with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Merkel was less coy. "I am a feminist," she said.
The Independent

As Merkel bids farewell, German women wish for more equality

Angela Merkel Germany's first female chancellor, has been praised by many for her pragmatic leadership in a turbulent world and celebrated by some as a feminist icon. But a look at her track record over her 16 years at Germany's helm reveals missed opportunities for fighting gender inequality at home.Named “The World’s Most Powerful Woman” by Forbes magazine for the last 10 years in a row, Merkel has been cast as a powerful defender of liberal values in the West. She has easily stood her ground at male-dominated summits with leaders such as former U.S. President Donald Trump...
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany's diversity shows as immigrants run for parliament

Ana-Maria Trasnea was 13 when she emigrated from Romania because her single, working mother believed she would have a better future in Germany. Now 27, she is running for a seat in parliament.“It was hard in Germany in the beginning,” Trasnea said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But I was ambitious and realized that this was an opportunity for me, so I decided to do whatever I can to get respect and integrate.”Trasnea, who is running for the center-left Social Democrats in Sunday's election, is one of hundreds of candidates with immigrant roots who are seeking a...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Conservative leaders to talk 'family values' at Hungary summit

Former US vice president Mike Pence and other conservative leaders are expected to attend a forum in Budapest from Thursday to discuss demographics and family values, cementing Hungary's reputation as a bastion of conservatism in the EU. In power since 2010, nationalist Hungarian premier Viktor Orban has styled himself as an "illiberal" defender of "Christian Europe" who frequently clashes with Brussels over his anti-migration and anti-LGBTQ policies. First held in 2015, the so-called Budapest Demographic Summit takes place every two years to rail against migration and urge Christian couples to have more children. Attending this week's two-day event -- besides Pence and Orban -- are the heads of state of the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovenia and Serbia, as well as far-right pundit Eric Zemmour, who is thought to be eyeing a run for the French presidency.
AFP

Macron apologises for French treatment of Algerian Harki fighters

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday asked "forgiveness" on behalf of his country for abandoning Algerians who fought alongside France in their country's war of independence. More than 200,000 Algerians fought with the French army in the war that pitted Algerian independence fighters against their French colonial masters from 1954 to 1962. 
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
AFP

Carlos the Jackal seeks shorter French jail term at new trial

Carlos the Jackal, the Venezuelan militant who was behind some of the biggest terror attacks of the 1970s and 1980s, appeared in a Paris court Wednesday in an attempt to have one of his three life sentences reduced. Carlos, who carried out several attacks in support of the Palestinian cause, was convicted of murder in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison, a verdict that was upheld on appeal.
The Independent

Floods, books & kids: Highlights of German election campaign

Germans go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament and produce a new German leader after 16 years of having Angela Merkel at the helm. Merkel decided not to run for a fifth term and the election campaign has largely focused on the three candidates hoping to succeed her.Here is a look at the highs, the lows and the unexpected that happened during Germany's latest campaign:WHAT'S HOT, WHAT'S NOTClimate change rose to the top of Germany's political agenda over the summer, following the deadly floods that hit western Germany in July and which experts say will...
Telegraph

Warning for the West as Russia’s secret army eyes move into Mali

Ben Wallace has warned of the UK's concern over Russian mercenaries intervening in Mali, after it was revealed the country’s military junta was in talks with the Wagner Group. As part of the UN peacekeeping mission that is being led by France, British troops were sent to Gao in December...
International Business Times

Enough Proof To Charge Third Russian Over 2018 Attack: UK

British police on Tuesday said there was enough evidence to charge a third Russian man with the Novichok poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury in 2018. Counter-terrorism detectives said prosecutors had reviewed the evidence against a man identified as...
Must Read Alaska

Biden bungle: For the first time in history, France has recalled its ambassadors to U.S. and calls for European strategic autonomy

France, for the first time in history, has recalled its ambassador to the U.S., a step that is an extreme diplomatic action usually taken against adversaries. According to the French foreign minister, the move “is justified by the exceptional gravity of the announcements made on 15 September by Australia and the United States.”
