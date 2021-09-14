CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Israeli, Egyptian leaders talk ties, peace

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Egypt on Monday for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. It was the first official visit by an Israeli premier since 2010, when then-President Hosni Mubarak hosted a summit with Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Less than a year later, a popular uprising toppled Mubarak.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Conservative Leaders To Talk 'Family Values' At Hungary Summit

Former US vice president Mike Pence and other conservative leaders are expected to attend a forum in Budapest from Thursday to discuss demographics and family values, cementing Hungary's reputation as a bastion of conservatism in the EU. In power since 2010, nationalist Hungarian premier Viktor Orban has styled himself as...
POLITICS
AFP

Libya's Haftar says suspends military role, ahead of polls

Libya's eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar said Wednesday he was suspending his military activities, a step which could lead to his candidacy in elections later this year. In a statement, Haftar said he had named an interim replacement as head of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army until December 24, the date of the legislative and presidential vote. Temporarily elevating his chief-of-staff to the post "appears to be the informal announcement of his intention to run for president," Libya analyst Emadeddin Badi said in a tweet. Parliamentary speaker Aguila Saleh earlier this month ratified legislation governing the presidential ballot and which critics say bypassed due process to favour his ally Haftar.
WORLD
The Independent

Military general who ruled Egypt after Mubarak ouster dies

Hussein Tantawi, the Egyptian general who took charge of the country when longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down amid the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, died on Tuesday, Egypt’s presidency said. He was 85.Field Marshal Tantawi, Mubarak’s defense minister for some 20 years, chaired the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces that took power after Mubarak's ouster. He was known to be unquestioningly loyal to the former president, and oversaw a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters that continued under Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Egypt’s current president. El-Sissi’s government has since rolled back many of the freedoms won in 2011.Born...
WORLD
TheAtlantaVoice

World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises

World leaders will be back at the United Nations for the first time in two years on Tuesday with a formidable agenda of escalating crises to tackle, including the still raging COVID-19 pandemic and a relentlessly warming planet. Other pressing issues are rising U.S.-China tensions, Afghanistan’s unsettled future under its new Taliban rulers and ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and […]
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
The Independent

Poll finds nearly 80% of Palestinians want Abbas to resign

A new poll has found that nearly 80% of Palestinians want President Mahmoud Abbas to resign, reflecting widespread anger over the death of an activist in security forces' custody and a crackdown on protests over the summer.The survey released Tuesday found support for Abbas' Hamas rivals remained high months after the 11-day Gaza war in May, when the Islamic militant group was widely seen by Palestinians as having scored a victory against a far more powerful Israel while the Western-backed Abbas was sidelined. ...
MIDDLE EAST
sandiegouniontribune.com

Top Israeli, Swedish diplomat chat in effort to mend ties

JERUSALEM — The foreign ministers of Israel and Sweden held their first phone call in seven years on Monday, a move hailed by the top Israeli diplomat as the “relaunching of relations” after protracted tensions between the two countries. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter that he spoke with...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Hamas#Egyptian#Israeli#State#Arab#The Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com

Libya’s interim premier arrives in Cairo for talks on ties

CAIRO — Libya’s interim prime minister arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for talks on future ties between the two African neighbors, an Egyptian official said. Libyan Premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was greeted at the Cairo airport by his Egyptian counterpart, Mustafa Madbouly, according to Nader Saad, an Egyptian government spokesman.
WORLD
The Independent

Egypt says Israeli prime minister to visit, hold talks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is to visit Egypt on Monday for talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt's office of the presidency said. There was no immediate confirmation of the meeting from the Israeli government. It would be the first official visit by an Israeli premier since 2010, when then-President Hosni Mubarak hosted a summit with Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Less than a year later, Egypt was rocked by a popular uprising that toppled Mubarak. Bennett and the Egyptian president are expected to discuss bilateral relations, efforts aimed at reviving the peace process as well as other regional and international developments, said a statement issued by el-Sissi’s office.Over nearly a decade, Israeli officials have held covert meetings with their Arab counterparts, some of which were only announced after the fact. Egypt in 1979 became the first Arab country to reach a peace agreement with Israel.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
Reuters

Turkey, Egypt pledge further talks to normalise ties after 2nd round

ANKARA/CAIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkey and Egypt agreed on Wednesday to continue talks to repair and eventually normalise strained ties after wrapping up a second round of discussions meant to address differences, the two countries said in a joint statement. The talks were held in Ankara over two days...
WORLD
AFP

Libya parliament withdraws support for unity government

Libya's parliament on Tuesday passed a no-confidence vote in the war-scarred country's unity government, dealing a new blow to UN-backed peace efforts and plans for December elections. This government will keep working until December 24, and we must ensure conditions that allow for elections to be held."
WORLD
UPI News

Military coup attempt fails in Sudan, state TV says

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Government officials said an attempted coup in Sudan failed on Tuesday, in which the military tried to take control of the state media building. Officials said the suspects tried to seize a state-run television station in Omdurman, not far from the capital Khartoum, but were turned back.
WORLD
Reuters

Exclusive-Taliban names Afghan U.N. envoy, asks to speak to world leaders

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request...
WORLD
Reuters

UK calls on China and Russia to agree Afghanistan strategy

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will on Wednesday call for China and Russia to agree a coordinated international approach to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, according to a statement by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the United Nations. Foreign ministers from Britain, China, Russia, the United States and...
WORLD
AFP

Iran wants nuclear talks to result in lifting of all sanctions: Raisi

Iran's new ultraconservative president on Tuesday voiced support for renewed nuclear negotiations in his international debut even as he hailed what he termed the decline of US hegemony. He repeated the clerical state's stance that nuclear weapons are religiously prohibited, a position that has been met with skepticism notably by Israel, which has carried out a sabotage campaign to delay Iran's nuclear work.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy